    NFL Rumors: Broncos, Buccaneers, Commanders, Panthers, Saints to Explore QB Trades

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2022

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are expected to be among the teams to explore a trade for veteran quarterbacks this offseason.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported all three teams are expected to monitor the market for Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers, among other possible names that could be available.

