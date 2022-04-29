Breece Hall Drafted by Jets: New York's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The New York Jets are betting on Breece Hall to boost their offense next season after selecting the running back with the No. 36 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The 20-year-old becomes the third Iowa State running back to be drafted in the past four years. David Montgomery was a third-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2019, and Kene Nwangwu was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round last year.

After Montgomery was drafted, Hall took over as the Cyclones' starter. He appeared in 36 games over the past three seasons and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in each of the previous two years.

Now, he will look to carry that production in college to the NFL.

Here is what the Jets' depth chart looks like with Hall in the running-back rotation:

RB: Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Tevin Coleman

Hall ranks second in Iowa State history with 3,941 career rushing yards, with 3,044 of them coming since the start of 2020. He was a unanimous All-American in 2020 and a consensus All-American in 2021.

As he enters the NFL, he has been regarded as one of the best players in this year's draft class.

B/R's NFL scouting department has Hall ranked as the No. 37 player overall and top running back, just ahead of Michigan State's Kenneth Walker Jr. (No. 44 overall).

In his official scouting report for B/R, Nate Tice cited Le'Veon Bell as as an apt comparison for Hall's skill set:

"Overall, Hall has the size, vision, footwork, and athleticism to be a productive RB in any type of run scheme, both from under center and the shotgun. He already has a lot of miles on his odometer and will need to keep refining his pass protection technique. But his ability to be a steady, productive player who helps out his blockers on every run play and the upside to stay on the field for passing downs should appeal to most NFL teams."

The Wichita, Kansas, native had 82 receptions in three years at Iowa State. He ranked third on the team with 302 receiving yards in 2021.

As long as Hall can develop as a pass-blocker, he can become a true three-down running back in the NFL. His skill as a runner and receiver could allow him to step in as a starter on day one.