Jahan Dotson Drafted by Commanders: Washington's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders drafted Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Dotson is the first Penn State wide receiver selected in the first round of the NFL draft since the Arizona Cardinals picked Bryant Johnson 17th overall in 2003. Dotson is also the third Nittany Lion to be selected in the first round since the 2021 draft, joining Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh.

Dotson enters the NFL after a standout senior season for Penn State in 2021, catching 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. In his four seasons with the Nittany Lions, the 22-year-old caught 183 passes for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns across 42 games.

Here is what Washington's depth chart will look like following the addition of Dotson, who figures to have a decent size role in 2022.

WR1: Terry McLaurin

WR2: Jahan Dotson

Video Play Button Videos you might like

WR3: Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims

After an outstanding senior season, it wiill be interesting to see how Dotson performs alongside McLaurin and Samuel for the Commanders and how reliable he'll be moving forward.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Dotson as the fourth-best wide receiver in the 2022 class following the Senior Bowl. He was ranked behind USC's Drake London, Ohio State's Chris Olave and Alabama's Jameson Williams.

B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice also compared Dotson to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett with his good route-running ability, footwork, quickness and hands:

"Overall, Dotson has the athleticism and skill set to make him a Day 1 starter for any NFL offense. While his lack of size and build will make some teams hesitant to take him early and may limit his overall upside, he is a true football player with a competitive streak and dynamic play ability that makes him an exciting prospect whom every team would love to have."

If Dotson can prove himself as a rookie in 2022, he should carve out a more significant role with the Commanders in the future.