Dalvin Cook's Brother James Drafted by Bills: Buffalo's Updated RB Depth Chart

The Buffalo Bills took Georgia running back James Cook with the No. 63 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft Friday.

Here's how Buffalo's RB depth chart may shake out with Cook in the mix: Devin Singletary, Zach Moss, James Cook, Duke Johnson

Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The senior had 113 carries for 728 yards and seven touchdowns in addition to 27 catches for 284 yards and four scores in 2021.

His 1,012 yards from scrimmage led the team, and he co-led the Bulldogs backfield with 11 touchdowns alongside fellow running back Zamir White.

The 5'11", 199-pound back's efforts helped guide Georgia to its first national championship since 1980. He notably shone during the College Football Playoff, amassing 109 rushing yards on 12 touches in addition to six catches for 127 yards and one score.

Cook never had more than 61 touches in any of his first three seasons, but he and White split duties in 2021. He finished with 140 touches and proved capable of carrying a larger load.

He's also been efficient, notably rushing for 6.5 yards per carry in his college career.

The B/R NFL scouting department ranked Cook as the No. 155 overall prospect and No. 12 running back in the class of 2022. He earned a grade of 6.5, putting him in the role player/Round 4 portion of the department's 10-point scale.

Now, he'll get a shot to do work in Buffalo, where he'll have to carve out a role in a crowded backfield and translate his senior-year success to the pros.

Cook is going to have to fight for playing time in Buffalo, which has Devin Singletary returning as RB1. The Bills also have Zack Moss and Duke Johnson. That doesn't leave a lot of room for Cook, but he could also excel in training camp and force the Bills' hand into giving him more playing time.