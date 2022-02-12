Ronda Rousey Match Set for WWE Elimination Chamber Ahead of Title Match vs. Charlotte

Set Number: X162079 TK1

Ronda Rousey and her WrestleMania 38 opponent, Charlotte Flair, will take part in a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia next Saturday.

WWE announced Friday night Rousey would team with Naomi to take on Flair, who's the SmackDown women's champion, and Sonya Deville:

Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble last month after a nearly three-year hiatus. She entered the women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant at No. 28 and went on the eliminate Flair in the final two to earn a championship match at WrestleMania.

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion subsequently selected Flair as her opponent for this year's Mania, which is scheduled to take place April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Elimination Chamber is the final marquee event on the WWE schedule before WrestleMania, so it's no surprise that the company booked a match that will allow for some interaction between two of its biggest stars without giving away one of the main events of its biggest show of the year.

Expect a match where fans are teased with interactions between Rousey and Flair, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they only are in the ring together for brief periods of time. WWE needs the hype to slowly build between now and April.

That'll remain the case in the weeks ahead as the former Olympic judo medalist will likely make several appearances on SmackDown to continue building the feud.

Ultimately, both Rousey and Flair have been built as dominant forces during their respective WWE careers, and that sets the stage for an intriguing match at WrestleMania, where the biggest question may be whether there's a clean finish or a disputed outcome to keep the storyline going.

The tag match at Elimination Chamber will probably be a brief glimpse at what's to come.

