Joel Embiid Explains Viral Tweet After Ben Simmons Trade Between 76ers, Nets

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

While people believed Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was trolling Ben Simmons on Twitter after the veteran guard was traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the MVP candidate said otherwise.

When asked about the Tweet he sent out following the trade after Friday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Embiid told reporters he thought the man in the picture "was well-dressed" and "had some swag."

For those unaware, the photo Embiid posted is from when an Instagram user posted a photo of himself with the caption saying that he "stopped by one of my biggest haters' funeral" just to make sure that he was dead.

The photo and caption have since been used as a meme for when something happens to someone you hate. Given the context and timing of the Embiid's tweet, many thought it was directed toward Simmons.

With Simmons now in Brooklyn, the Sixers are set to insert James Harden into the lineup in the near future. The veteran guard is still dealing with a hamstring injury and it's not entirely clear when he'll make his 76ers debut.