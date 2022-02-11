Carson Palmer Questions Joe Burrow's Future with Bengals Ahead of Super Bowl 56

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As Cincinnati Bengals fans try to enjoy the franchise's first appearance in a Super Bowl in 34 years, one of their former quarterbacks is apparently trying to throw them into a state of panic.

Appearing on NBC Sports' Brother From Another (h/t Chris Roling of Bengals Wire), Carson Palmer speculated about Joe Burrow's long-term future with the organization:

"I think Joe’s gonna sit back after this game, win or lose and be like ‘man, am I gonna re-sign with this team? Are they willing to do what it takes to continuously build to get back to the next Super Bowl? Next year and the year after that and the year after that? How are they willing to structure salary cap wise to be able to afford me, but to also be able to afford Ja’Marr Chase when he comes up or Tee Higgins or maybe even re-do this offensive line?'"

