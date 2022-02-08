Italy Beats Norway to Win Curling Mixed Doubles Gold Medal at 2022 Olympics

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner captured the gold medal in mixed doubles curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics with an 8-5 victory over Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten on Tuesday at the Beijing National Aquatics Centre.

The Italian duo were nothing short of dominant throughout the tournament. They posted an undefeated 9-0 record in pool play—no other team went better than 6-3—and then won their two knockout-stage matches by a combined score of 16-6.

Sweden's Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson defeated Great Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat earlier Tuesday to win the bronze medal.

Norway opened the final in promising fashion by scoring two points in the opening end. It wouldn't score again until the fifth end, when it could only muster one point with its power play, as Italy's superior shot-making ruled the day once again.

Constantini and Mosaner tied the Norwegians in the second end and then scored four straight points without the hammer, including a three-point fourth end, to grab a lead they would never relinquish.

The Italians were clinical in the gold-medal match with an 87 percent successful shot rate, including 94 percent on draw shots. Norway checked in at 69 percent in the final.

It's the first curling medal at the Winter Olympics for Italy, which didn't qualify for the inaugural mixed doubles event four years ago in the Pyeongchang Games.

Constantini and Mosaner outscored their opponents by 41 points over their 11 matches. The next best point differential was Skaslien and Nedregotten at plus-16.

Norway now owns five Olympic curling medals, while Sweden's bronze brought its all-time total to nine, which is second to Canada (11) in the sport's history.

The focus now shifts to the men's and women's curling tournaments. Round-robin play begins Wednesday for the men and Thursday for the women.

Mosaner will serve as the third on the Italian men's team. Italy didn't qualify for the women's event.