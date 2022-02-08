Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2022: Big Air Medal Winners

Xiong Qi/Xinhua via Getty Images

The freeski big air event made its Olympic debut Monday (Sunday ET) in Beijing, with 26 women competing to reach the final round. However, just 12 women qualified for Tuesday's final (Monday ET), with Canada's Megan Oldham leading the way.

Oldham finished the qualification round in first place with a score of 171.25. France's Tess Ledeux finished second with a score of 171.00 and the ROC's Anastasia Tatalina finished third with a score of 163.25.

Darian Stevens was the best of the United States' competitors, finishing eighth with a score of 152.00. She was the only American to qualify for the final. However, Stevens had an unimpressive run and ended up finishing 11th of the 12 competitors.

The most impressive run of the day came from China's Eileen Ailing Gu, who took home the gold medal with her best score being 188.25. She captured gold with a double cork 1620 on her final run.

The 18-year-old is now the first, and youngest, freestyle skiing gold medalist in Olympic history.

Monday's run was a significant improvement for Gu, who finished the qualification round in fifth place with a score of 161.25. However, she faced significant competition from Ledeux, who finished second with a score of 187.50.

Ledeux was the leader after the first run after she landed a 1620, which is the largest rotation ever done in women's freeskiing. She had the second-best score in her second run with a 93.00, but her third and final run scored a 73.50.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud could have captured the silver medal, but she fell on her final run and earned a score of 26.00.

Results and Medalists

Eileen Ailing Gu, China: Gold (188.25) Tess Ledeux, France: Silver (187.50) Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland: Bronze (182.50) Megan Oldham, Canada: 178.00 Kirsty Muir, Great Britain: 169.00 Sarah Hoefflin, Switzerland: 158.75 Johanne Killi, Norway: 153.25 Olivia Asselin, Canada: 147.50 Anni Karava, Finland: 136.50 Anastasia Tatalina, ROC: 122.50 Darian Stevens, United States: 75.00 Sandra Eie, Norway: 64.50

What's Next?

The men's freeski big air final will take place Wednesday (Tuesday ET). Three Americans—Mac Forehand, Colby Stevenson and Alexander Hall—qualified for the event.