ESPN's Mel Kiper: Malik Willis 'Trending' Towards Being 1st QB Drafted 'on Talent'

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Liberty's Malik Willis might have cemented his status as the best quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft class through his work during the week of the Senior Bowl.

During Monday's edition of First Draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said (at the 30:20 mark) that Willis, "if things go the way it's trending, could still be the first quarterback taken on talent."

Earlier in the program, ESPN's Todd McShay said he thought Willis "played really well," particularly in a practice when inclement weather was causing problems for other quarterbacks.

McShay went on to say (5:34) that Willis "has the strongest arm—and that was obvious on tape and obvious again at the Senior Bowl." He added the Flames signal-caller is the "most mobile and electrifying player at the quarterback position."

However, McShay expressed some concerns about whether the 6'1" passer will make a quick transition to the NFL but still lobbied for starting him right out of the gate.

After transferring from Auburn in 2019, Willis spent two seasons at Liberty and threw for 5,107 yards, 47 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 23 games. He also ran for 1,822 yards and 27 scores while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department projected Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett to be the only QBs off the board in the first round. But in a year without a standout prospect at the position, the door is wide open for somebody to surge up draft boards. It appears that somebody could be Willis.