Knicks Trade Rumors: Tom Thibodeau 'Didn't Want' Cam Reddish Deal, NY 'Did It Anyway'

The New York Knicks added depth to their rotation with the January trade for Cam Reddish, but head coach Tom Thibodeau has barely used the former Atlanta Hawks guard.

"From my understanding, Thibs didn't want him and they did it anyway," an NBA source told Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The Knicks sent seldom-used forward Kevin Knox and a protected first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick. Reddish was averaging 11.9 points in 23.4 minutes per game for the Hawks and was hoping to get an even bigger role in New York.

But almost a month after the trade, Reddish has made only three appearances with his new team, totaling 12 points across 21 minutes.

Berman reported the Knicks front office could make a trade before Thursday's deadline to clear more space for Reddish to play, with Kemba Walker being the "likeliest" to move. It still doesn't mean Thibodeau will change his approach, especially with Derrick Rose set to return soon from his ankle injury.

It isn't as though the rotation is thriving without Reddish, either.

New York has lost eight of its last 10 games, falling to 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 24-29 record. Walker is averaging a career-low 11.9 points per game this season while fellow guard Alec Burks is shooting 38.2 from the field while scoring 11.1 points per game.

Reddish has also been inconsistent during his short career, but the 2019 lottery pick has plenty of upside as a scorer. He made only seven starts with Atlanta this season, yet he topped 30 points in two of those games.

Even if Thibodeau didn't want the Knicks to make the trade initially, it might be worthwhile to give Reddish more minutes moving forward.