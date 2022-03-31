Wisconsin's Johnny Davis to Enter 2022 NBA Draft, Will Forgo Eligibility, Hire Agent

AP Photo/Andy Manis

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis declared for the 2022 NBA draft Thursday after the Badgers' second-round exit from the NCAA tournament.

"After taking some time off and discussing everything with my family and coaches, I have decided to pursue a lifelong dream by declaring for the NBA draft with the intent of hiring an agent," Davis told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Davis averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in a breakout sophomore season, winning Big Ten Player of the Year and earning consensus All-American status.

Breaking the mold of a typical Wisconsin guard, Davis was given freedom to regularly attack with pace and create for himself off the dribble outside of the team's offensive ecosystem.

"He was incredible," fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison told reporters. "Time and time again, he goes out on the floor and not only shows the league but shows the country how dynamic he is. I have no problem saying he's the best scorer in the country and one of the best players in the country. I get to see it every day in practice and every time in games. When he's rolling like that, I try to give him space. I'll make a couple of shots and give him more space."

Davis is arguably the best NBA prospect Wisconsin has produced since Devin Harris in 2004. Givony has him ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2022 class and the third-ranked guard behind Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe.

Teams targeting Davis will be attracted to his rebounding from the guard spot and defensive versatility. He has the length and athleticism to defend both guard spots and can be fine against most 3s.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I think NBA teams can learn that the path to the NBA is not the same for all players," Davis said. "I wasn't highly ranked in high school and I went to Wisconsin to change the narrative surrounding our program. My dad always told me that production will always trump potential and to keep my focus on playing hard and winning and that has stayed with me."

Davis could slot in the middle of the lottery as teams attempt to find a combo guard who can create for himself and others. There's some possibility Davis will become a better player with NBA-level spacing.

No Wisconsin player has been selected in the NBA draft since 2015. Frank Kaminsky is the only Badger currently in the NBA.