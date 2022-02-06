Trevor Lawrence: Jaguars 'Really Relieved' as HC Doug Pederson Replaces Urban Meyer

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson to be their new head coach this past week, and young quarterback Trevor Lawrence seems pleased with the move.

He spoke with team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan about the hire:

"We're really excited obviously. I talked to him briefly on the phone Thursday night, and then today, first time meeting him in person, just seems like a really great guy. Obviously, he's had a lot of success. His resume kind of speaks for itself. He's an offensive guy, played quarterback in the NFL. All of those things make me really excited, and it's something that I'm just excited to get to work with him and see what he brings to the table. I think everybody's excited. Everybody's really relieved that we got our guy, and to be able to move forward and just go to work now is a good feeling."

It isn't hard to see why Lawrence is excited. He's gaining a head coach who not only played quarterback in the NFL but also won a Super Bowl in 2017 while serving as the head honcho for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In total, the 54-year-old Pederson went 42-37-1 in five years as Philly's head coach, leading the team to three playoff appearances.

He has extensive experience on the offensive side of the ball, playing 100 NFL games as a quarterback and serving as an offensive quality control coach (2009-10) and quarterbacks coach (2011-12) for the Eagles and an offensive coordinator (2013-15) for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"He played the quarterback position, so he sees it through my lens more so than a lot of coaches that haven't played the position," Lawrence said of Pederson.

That experience will give him unique insight into working with Lawrence, who flashed potential as a rookie but had his struggles (3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 59.6 completion percentage). The Jags went just 3-14.

But Pederson's hiring should usher in a period of greater stability than the Urban Meyer experiment, which brought with it one controversy after another during Lawrence's rookie year, most of it centered around the first-time NFL head coach.

While Pederson's tenure in Philadelphia ended abruptly, the Eagles were consistent contenders under his watch. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have only made the playoffs once since 2007.

The hope in Jacksonville is that the Pederson-Lawrence pairing will lead the Jags out of yet another rebuild and into contention. Getting the most out of the quarterback is Pederson's top priority.