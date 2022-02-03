Honduras Goalkeeper Buba Lopez Subbed From WC Qualifier vs. USA Due to Hypothermia

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Honduras goalkeeper Buba Lopez had to be removed from Wednesday's 3-0 loss against the United States at halftime due to hypothermia.

The temperature at kickoff for the World Cup qualifier was just three degrees Fahrenheit at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

