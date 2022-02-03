X

    Honduras Goalkeeper Buba Lopez Subbed From WC Qualifier vs. USA Due to Hypothermia

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 3, 2022

    AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

    Honduras goalkeeper Buba Lopez had to be removed from Wednesday's 3-0 loss against the United States at halftime due to hypothermia. 

    Nico Cantor @Nicocantor1

    Buba López - Honduras GK - was treated with an IV at halftime due to hypothermia <a href="https://t.co/oeTOhwbD9b">https://t.co/oeTOhwbD9b</a>

    The temperature at kickoff for the World Cup qualifier was just three degrees Fahrenheit at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. 

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    USMNT takes on Honduras in frigid temperatures. <br><br>With a kickoff temperature of 3 degrees reported, its the coldest for a USMNT game in the last 20 years.<br><br>The last NFL game with a kickoff temperature as chilling was Titans at Chiefs on Dec. 18, 2016 (1 degree) <a href="https://t.co/TPeDtjq712">pic.twitter.com/TPeDtjq712</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

