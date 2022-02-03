Honduras Goalkeeper Buba Lopez Subbed From WC Qualifier vs. USA Due to Hypothermia

Honduras Goalkeeper Buba Lopez Subbed From WC Qualifier vs. USA Due to HypothermiaFebruary 3, 2022
Honduras goalkeeper Buba Lopez had to be removed from Wednesday's 3-0 loss against the United States at halftime due to hypothermia.
The temperature at kickoff for the World Cup qualifier was just three degrees Fahrenheit at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
USMNT takes on Honduras in frigid temperatures. <br><br>With a kickoff temperature of 3 degrees reported, its the coldest for a USMNT game in the last 20 years.<br><br>The last NFL game with a kickoff temperature as chilling was Titans at Chiefs on Dec. 18, 2016 (1 degree) <a href="https://t.co/TPeDtjq712">pic.twitter.com/TPeDtjq712</a>
