X

    Washington Commanders Become Top-Selling Team on Fanatics After Name Reveal

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 3, 2022

    AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

    The Washington Commanders are already reaping the financial benefits of their rebrand.

    Not only are the Commanders the top-selling team at the moment on Fanatics, which is the NFL's official online merchandise partner, but they are also dominating the list of hottest individual items.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    According to <a href="https://twitter.com/Fanatics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fanatics</a>, since launching the Commanders name, they are the top-selling team overall across all sports on Fanatics. The Terry McLaurin and Chase Young Burgundy jerseya are both in the top 5 (ahead of the Tom Brady red <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a> jersey).

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    Top selling products at <a href="https://twitter.com/Fanatics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fanatics</a> today:<br><br>1. Charcoal Washington Commanders Thurma Pullover Hoodie<br><br>2. Terry McLaurin Burgundy Commanders Game Jersey<br><br>3. Black Commanders Script Long Sleeve T<br><br>4. Chase Young Burgundy Commanders Jersey<br><br>5. Tom Brady Red Bucs Jersey

    This is a point some argued before Washington initially ditched its old nickname and went by the temporary "Washington Football Team" moniker. Fans would inevitably flock to team stores and online outlets to purchase new gear, thus padding the franchise's bottom line.

    The Cleveland Guardians enjoyed a bump to their sales this past fall after they rolled out their rebrand.

    In general, reaction to Wednesday's reveal was a bit mixed, but the market is telling a different story.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.