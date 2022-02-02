Washington Commanders Become Top-Selling Team on Fanatics After Name Reveal

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Washington Commanders are already reaping the financial benefits of their rebrand.

Not only are the Commanders the top-selling team at the moment on Fanatics, which is the NFL's official online merchandise partner, but they are also dominating the list of hottest individual items.

This is a point some argued before Washington initially ditched its old nickname and went by the temporary "Washington Football Team" moniker. Fans would inevitably flock to team stores and online outlets to purchase new gear, thus padding the franchise's bottom line.

The Cleveland Guardians enjoyed a bump to their sales this past fall after they rolled out their rebrand.

In general, reaction to Wednesday's reveal was a bit mixed, but the market is telling a different story.