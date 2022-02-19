Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Title at 2022 Elimination Chamber Before WrestleMania 38

AP Photo/Don Feria, File

Brock Lesnar won an Elimination Chamber match at the same-titled pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to become the new WWE champion.

The Beast Incarnate beat a star-studded field comprised of previous WWE champion Bobby Lashley, as well as Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory.

Lesnar's win cemented a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns, who retained the Universal Championship over Goldberg earlier in the night.

The match came down to Lesnar and Theory, and while the 24-year-old managed to stick and move for a while, The Beast eventually smashed him through a pod and hit him with an F-5 off the top of one to win.

Lashley was never eliminated from the match, but he still lost the WWE Championship since he was unable to enter.

Rollins powerbombed Theory through The All Mighty's pod, which resulted in medical personnel helping Lashley out of the Chamber. The announce team than said the titleholder was in concussion protocol, meaning he could not compete.

Saturday's bout was announced on Raw two days after the Royal Rumble, and it didn't sit well with Lashley or MVP that The All Mighty was being forced to defend the title in such a grueling contest.

Lashley became a two-time WWE champion at the Rumble when he defeated Lesnar because of interference from Roman Reigns.

The Beast challenged Lashley to a rematch on Raw because of the circumstances surrounding his loss, but the titleholder declined. That led to WWE official Adam Pearce allowing Lesnar to be part of the men's Elimination Chamber match.

Rollins was also granted entry to the contest after beating Reigns by disqualification in a Universal Championship clash at the Royal Rumble.

The remaining three spots were determined by qualifying matches on Raw, and they were all tightly contested affairs.

Theory edged out Kevin Owens, Riddle defeated Otis to get in, and Styles beat Rey Mysterio to qualify in spectacular fashion.

The men's Elimination Chamber match featured four Superstars who had been world champions before and two Superstars who were hungry for their first taste of world title gold as well.

Lesnar was just a few weeks removed from dropping the title to Lashley at the Royal Rumble, but now he is a world champion again for the 10th time in his WWE career.

The Beast made it clear he wanted to face Reigns in a champion vs. champion match at WrestleMania 38, and that can now become a reality.

