Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Hutchinson, Ekwonu Headline Rankings

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The consensus of the 2022 NFL draft is that it's loaded with offensive and defensive linemen, and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah thinks Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is the best of the class.

The draft analyst's first big board released Tuesday lists Hutchinson as the No. 1 prospect after he had a dominant senior season as a pass-rusher for the Wolverines.

The defensive end totaled 14 sacks in 14 games in 2021 and finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy, helping to put the 6'6", 265-pound athlete in the running for the first overall pick in April.

Here is the top of Jeremiah's big board heading into draft season.

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

2. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Video Play Button Videos you might like

4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

5. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

6. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

7. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

8. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

9. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

10. Drake London, WR, USC

Someone who could cause debate in the coming months is Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, whom Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department lists as the No. 1 player in the class.

Jeremiah instead has Thibodeaux at No. 6, noting he "doesn't have ideal flexibility," while his effort against the run is "spotty."

There are also differing opinions regarding the top offensive lineman on the board. Jeremiah lists Ikem Ekwonu over Evan Neal, noting the former can become an Pro Bowl-caliber guard if he doesn't stick at tackle.

This draft is notably light on sure things at quarterback, with Jeremiah listing Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett as the top player at the position at No. 18 overall.

No other quarterbacks were projected inside the top 32, although Mississippi's Matt Corral (34), Liberty's Malik Willis (35) and North Carolina's Sam Howell (36) are all close enough to give them first-round potential.

Pickett had the best 2021 season of the group, with 42 passing touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 13 games and a third-place finish in Heisman voting, but teams must determine if he can continue his production at the next level, including amid potential concerns about his hand size.