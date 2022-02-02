Tom Brady 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor Card Sells for $118K at Auction

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A Tom Brady 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor hit $118,000 at auction on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The AP noted the card was one of only 20 for that insert, thus putting a premium on the price tag.

The 2002 Topps Finest set was released after Brady won the first of his seven Super Bowls. He threw for 2,843 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season before helping guide the New England Patriots on an improbable title run.

As one would expect, Brady's trading cards have become hot commodities, especially when it comes to his rookie ones. Bidding for one of his autographed rookie inserts ended at $3.1 million in June.

After the future Hall of Famer announced his retirement Tuesday, the market for his memorabilia is likely to be even more competitive.