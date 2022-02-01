X

    Liz Cambage Calls out WNBA Pay Inequities After Becky Hammon's Hiring by Aces

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 2, 2022

    Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

    Liz Cambage is not happy with the WNBA's pay structure for its players. 

    The free-agent superstar went after the league in a tweet on Monday, lamenting the league's max deals and accommodations for players:

    Elizabeth Cambage @ecambage

    ahhh yes the <a href="https://twitter.com/WNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WNBA</a>, where a head coach can get paid 4X the highest paid players super max contract. lmao and y’all think imma spend another season upgrading my seat on a flight to get to games out of my own pocket.

    Cambage appeared to be referencing the news that new Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon was announced as the first WNBA coach to make more than $1 million in annual salary on Monday, the same day that superstar Breanna Stewart signed a one-year supermax deal worth $228,094 with the Seattle Storm. 

    Sam Gordon @BySamGordon

    After introducing Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, owner Mark Davis, who also owns the Aces, confirmed that new coach Becky Hammon will be the first WNBA coach to exceed $1 million in annual salary: <a href="https://t.co/bT8ZfnuEZ6">pic.twitter.com/bT8ZfnuEZ6</a>

    Cambage's tweet was met with a mixed response.

    "Let's celebrate a woman getting a million-dollar contract in the league instead of women tearing each other down," ESPN's Holly Rowe said on Tuesday's NBA Today

    Lyndsey D'Arcangelo @darcangel21

    "Put some respect on Becky Hammon's name." <br><br>Holly Rowe was a little miffed at Liz Cambage's tweet.

    Others felt that Rowe missed the point Cambage was trying to make:

    Brady Klopfer @BradyKlopferNBA

    I think Liz Cambage's tweet is pretty clearly a shot at the league not at Becky Hammon and I think it's pretty ridiculous that it's being interpreted as anything other than that.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    If Sue Bird or Diana Taurasi said the same exact statement as Liz Cambage, certain people with influence would have a WAYYY different tone.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    One other wrinkle to this situation, of course, is that the 30-year-old Cambage may simply be done with the WNBA. The four-time All-Star's tweet on Tuesday made her frustrations with the league undeniably clear. 

    Losing a star of her caliber for the reasons she outlined would not be a great look for the league. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.