Liz Cambage Calls out WNBA Pay Inequities After Becky Hammon's Hiring by Aces

Liz Cambage Calls out WNBA Pay Inequities After Becky Hammon's Hiring by AcesFebruary 2, 2022
Liz Cambage is not happy with the WNBA's pay structure for its players.
The free-agent superstar went after the league in a tweet on Monday, lamenting the league's max deals and accommodations for players:
Elizabeth Cambage @ecambage
ahhh yes the <a href="https://twitter.com/WNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WNBA</a>, where a head coach can get paid 4X the highest paid players super max contract. lmao and y’all think imma spend another season upgrading my seat on a flight to get to games out of my own pocket.
Cambage appeared to be referencing the news that new Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon was announced as the first WNBA coach to make more than $1 million in annual salary on Monday, the same day that superstar Breanna Stewart signed a one-year supermax deal worth $228,094 with the Seattle Storm.
Cambage's tweet was met with a mixed response.
"Let's celebrate a woman getting a million-dollar contract in the league instead of women tearing each other down," ESPN's Holly Rowe said on Tuesday's NBA Today.
Others felt that Rowe missed the point Cambage was trying to make:
One other wrinkle to this situation, of course, is that the 30-year-old Cambage may simply be done with the WNBA. The four-time All-Star's tweet on Tuesday made her frustrations with the league undeniably clear.
Losing a star of her caliber for the reasons she outlined would not be a great look for the league.