Eli Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on Retirement: 'No One Did It Better Than You'

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Eli Manning, the only quarterback to ever beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl twice, offered his congratulations on the future Hall of Famer's retirement announcement Tuesday.

"No one did it better than you during your time," Manning said. "It was an honor and a privilege just to watch you compete, watch you play and to do it at such a high level for so long. In your 22nd year, you were playing as good as you ever were. Just unbelievable."

Manning went on to thank Brady for "sharing" a couple Super Bowl trophies with him. The Giants defeated Brady's Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI as heavy underdogs in both instances.

Manning won game MVP honors both times, most famously leading the Giants to a 14-point fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLII that prevented the Patriots from becoming the second undefeated team in NFL history.

Brady announced his retirement Tuesday morning after several days of speculation following the Buccaneers' elimination from the playoffs. He finishes his career as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions, along with holding every major postseason passing record. His seven Super Bowls are the most of any player, as are his 10 Super Bowl appearances.

Manning retired in 2019 after playing 16 years with the Giants.