Packers' Aaron Rodgers Replaced by Vikings' Kirk Cousins on 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Roster

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is headed to the Pro Bowl after replacing Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers on the roster.

Rodgers is unable to participate due to an unspecified injury.

Cousins finished 2021 with 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, good for a 103.1 passer rating that tied for fourth in the NFL among qualified players.

