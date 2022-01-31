Bettor Earns $579K After Wagering $20 on 2-Leg Parlay for Rams, Bengals Final Scores

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Move over, Nostradamus. You may have some company.

While most bettors were likely looking at moneyline gambles or point spreads during Sunday's conference championship games, one bettor attempted to predict the scores right for both games. It turns out this bettor has quite the eye for the future, and the result was a two-leg parlay that turned $20 into $579,000.

All it took for the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 was Joe Burrow and Co. overcoming a 21-3 deficit while the visitors' defense held Patrick Mahomes and his mighty offense to three points in the second half.

Oh, and a victory in overtime thanks to Evan McPherson's field goal.

And then all it took for the Los Angeles Rams to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 was Matthew Stafford directing three scoring drives in the fourth quarter as the home team overcame a 10-point deficit.

The result was quite the day for one fortunate gambler.