Patriots' Mac Jones Accepts Alternate Player Invitation to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl after some of the AFC's quarterbacks opted out of playing in the annual event, the team announced Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott was the last rookie quarterback to be named to the Pro Bowl when he was selected in 2016.

It's a nice ending to the 2021 season for Jones, who won New England's starting quarterback job in training camp over veteran Cam Newton and led the team back to the postseason with a 10-7 record.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft, completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during his rookie campaign.

The Alabama product was so successful that's he's up for the Rookie of the Year award alongside Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

The Pro Bowl will be a nice opportunity for Jones to showcase his talent before officially entering the offseason and preparing for the 2022 season in which he's expected to take a significant step forward.

The initial Pro Bowl roster had Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert, Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens veteran Lamar Jackson as the AFC's three quarterbacks.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen declined an invitation to the Pro Bowl last week, saying he wanted to let his body recover. In addition, Jackson won't participate in the event because of an injury, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Aside from Jones and Prescott, other rookie quarterbacks to previously be named to the Pro Bowl include Jameis Winston (2015), Robert Griffin III (2012), Andrew Luck (2012), Russell Wilson (2012), Andy Dalton (2011), Cam Newton (2011), Vince Young (2006), Dan Marino (1983), Bob Griese (1967) and Joe Namath (1965).