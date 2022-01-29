Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Fined $10,300 for Flashing Peace Sign at Bills Player

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

The NFL fined Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill $10,300 for taunting Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the AFC Divisional Round.

Hill gave Milano the peace sign as he was approaching the goal line to give the Chiefs the lead late in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 42-36 overtime victory.

The six-time Pro Bowler avoided a taunting penalty, a point which Bills head coach Sean McDermott declined to wade into.

"You're very observant, but I'm not going to go any further," he told reporters when asked about the play by NFL Network's Kim Jones.

It's a bit ironic because Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Hill had a disproportionate influence on the new taunting rules. His "pre-touchdown celebrations allegedly tweaked more than one member of the rule-emphasizing establishment last season," per Robinson.

While the Bills might have felt slighted by the non-penalty, it would've been moot if they could've protected a three-point lead with 13 seconds on the clock.

This is the second time the NFL has fined Hill this postseason. He was docked $12,875 for grabbing a pair of pompoms from a Chiefs cheerleader to celebrate a touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 27-year-old used the fine as inspiration to drive donations toward his charitable foundation.

Given how much money he has forfeited over the last two weeks, Hill might want to be on his best behavior in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.