Anthony Davis Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; Out Until After All-Star Break

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis exited Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter after suffering a right ankle sprain.

Davis landed awkwardly on his right ankle under the basket and immediately fell to the court. He was eventually helped off the floor and unable to put any pressure on the ankle.

The team confirmed X-rays on his ankle were negative, and that he'll be reevaluated after the All-Star break.

Davis has had all sorts of issues staying on the court this season. He has already missed 21 games because of injuries, including 17 straight from Dec. 19 to Jan. 23 because of a sprained MCL.

Two games after returning from his knee injury, Davis sat out a Jan. 28 loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a sore wrist.

It's been rare for the Lakers to have Davis and LeBron James on the floor together this season, with James already missing 17 games himself.

Because of the injury issues for their two best players, the Lakers have struggled to find consistency. They are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference with a 26-31 record.

Davis remains an integral part of Los Angeles' success. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 36 starts. His 4.5 win shares rank second on the team, only behind James (6.0), per Basketball Reference.

Until Davis is healthy enough to return, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will turn to Stanley Johnson, Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan for minutes.