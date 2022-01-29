Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee Wins All-Around Debut with Auburn Gymnastics

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Having already won gold in the Olympics, Suni Lee made her first all-around performance at Auburn University one to remember.

The American gymnast won the all-around event for the Tigers with a score of 39.700 to carry them to a narrow 197.525-197.125 victory over ninth-ranked Alabama on Friday night.

Per Tom Green of AL.com, Auburn's score Friday was the second-highest team total in school history (197.750 in 2015 vs. Georgia).

In addition to her triumph in the all-around, Lee shared the top spot in the individual balance beam (9.975) and bars (9.925).

Despite her success against the Crimson Tide, Lee said she is still working her way back into peak form.

"I think I was expecting too much of myself, and I feel like I just had to do everything for everybody, and this time I actually wrote in my journal before the competition and was telling myself to go up there and enjoy it and just be myself," she said, per Green.

Auburn entered the week ranked eighth in the nation by the College Gymnastics Association. Friday's win moved the Tigers to 4-0 this season, and their next competition will be at LSU on Feb. 5.

Lee enrolled at Auburn over the summer after competing for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo. The 18-year-old won three medals, including gold in the women's all-around.