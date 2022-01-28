Tyler Boyd: SEC Prepared Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase for Crowd Noise vs. Chiefs

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are well prepared for an AFC Championship Game showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the loudest in the NFL.

And while many feel the Bengals should be concerned about the noise in Kansas City, Cincinnati receiver Tyler Boyd believes both Burrow and Chase, in particular, are prepared for the moment because they played together for LSU, taking the field in some of the loudest stadiums in the SEC.

Boyd said, via ESPN's Ben Baby:

I think a lot of the guys, and specifically Joe, is ready for that because guys like him and (Ja'Marr) Chase and guys who played in the SEC played against opponents where it was hundreds of thousands of fans in the stadium.

The Bengals have prepared for the noise at Arrowhead Stadium by pumping in artificial crowd noise during practices, Baby notes. It was so loud the noise could be heard from blocks away.

If they upset the Chiefs, the Bengals will reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989 (1988 season).