Jerami Grant Rumors: Hawks 'Not in on' Pistons Star 'Right Now' Despite Recent Buzz

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly aren't an active suitor for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Thursday on The Lowe Post podcast (via HoopsHype) the Grant-to-Atlanta rumors are based on outdated information.

"They've been linked in recent reports to Jerami Grant. Personally, I think that's old intel based on what I've heard and that they are not in on Jerami Grant right now," Lowe said.

Grant is attracting plenty of attention ahead of the deadline with around 12 teams reaching out to the Pistons to discuss his availability, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

"He's the grand prize of this deadline," an NBA source told B/R.

The 27-year-old Syracuse product is trying to have a say in his potential trade destination as he eyes an extension in the offseason. His current three-year, $60 million deal runs through next season.

"If he gets traded somewhere, he wants to get traded somewhere he's going to get paid. I was told his representation came to the Pistons and said, 'If you're going to trade him, here's a list of teams we would be interested in going to play for,'" ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday on The Hoop Collective podcast (via Marlowe Alter of the Detroit Free Press).

Grant doesn't have any type of no-movement clause in his contract, so he doesn't have full control over his immediate future, but a willingness to sign an extension could help Detroit command larger offers from any teams wanting to make him a long-term core piece.

The Oregon native enjoyed a breakout 2020-21 campaign with the Pistons and then captured a gold medal as part of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Grant has continued to make an across-the-board impact by averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 24 games this season. He's shooting just 41.4 percent from the field, though.

On paper, the 6'8" forward would slot in nicely in the Hawks' starting lineup at the 3 as Atlanta (22-25) attempts to make a push toward a playoff berth.

While it sounds like Grant may be on the move over the next couple weeks, it appears the Hawks are a long-shot landing spot at this stage of the process.