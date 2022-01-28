Report: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Sells California Home for $5.1M amid Offseason Rumors

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is consolidating his real estate portfolio.

Per Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post, Rodgers sold his home in San Diego for $5.13 million late last year.

The house was listed in October, and the sale closed Nov. 29.

According to Jacob, the house is about 5,800 square feet with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a wine cellar, a movie theater and a game room.

Jacob noted Rodgers appears to still own an oceanfront estate in Malibu, California, that he bought with his then-girlfriend Danica Patrick in 2020.

Per Kelsey Mulvey of Lonny.com, the three-time NFL MVP also had a property in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Rodgers led the Packers to the best record in the NFL during the 2021 regular season (13-4), but their quest for a Super Bowl title ended in the divisional round with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

That loss has led to a lot of questions about Rodgers' future. The 38-year-old has yet to make an announcement about his plans, but he told The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Co.) that he will "make a decision sooner rather than later."

Rodgers is arguably the favorite to win the MVP award for the second consecutive season. He threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions and completed 68.9 percent of his pass attempts in 16 starts.