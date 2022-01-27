Jaguars Rumors: Ex-Broncos HC Vic Fangio Interviewed to Replace Urban Meyer as HC

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is reportedly a person of interest in the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching search.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars sent a private plane to Denver on Monday to pick up Fangio, and he ultimately interviewed for the AFC South team.

The Broncos fired Fangio at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season, while the Jags are looking to replace Urban Meyer, who was fired in the midst of his first season with the team.

