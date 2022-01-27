WWE Rumors: Kairi Sane 'Discussed Quite a Bit' to Return for 2022 Royal Rumble

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE has reportedly discussed the possibility of bringing in Kairi Sane as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), Sane's name has been brought up "quite a bit" internally regarding the Rumble.

Sane has not wrestled since the July 20, 2020, episode of Raw, as she decided to leave the United States to be closer to her husband in Japan.

The former NXT Women's champion and WWE Women's Tag Team champion has remained under contract with WWE since then, however, serving as an ambassador for the company in her native Japan.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Middleton) reported earlier this month that Sane's WWE contract is set to expire.

Meltzer added that WWE wanted to renew Sane's contract and bring her back to the United States to wrestle, but she was not interested in doing so since COVID-19 quarantine protocols would not allow her to travel back and forth between Japan and the United States.

The report noted that there may be mutual interest between Sane and Japanese promotion Stardom once her WWE contract comes to an end.

Even if the 33-year-old Sane has no interest in working for WWE on a full-time basis, a surprise appearance in the Rumble is possible, and it would undoubtedly appeal to WWE's fanbase.

WWE already announced ahead of time several of the participants in the Women's Royal Rumble match who would normally be surprises, including The Bella Twins, Lita, Mickie James and Summer Rae.

There is still some room for a couple of more surprises in the match, and Sane would likely receive a sizable pop from the live crowd in St. Louis.

