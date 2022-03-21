Jameis Winston, Saints Reportedly Agree to New 2-Year, $28M Contract

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly re-signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The two-year contract has a base value of $28 million, including $21 million in guarantees.

Winston opened the 2021 season as the Saints' starting quarterback following the retirement of Drew Brees, for whom he served as a backup for most of 2020. He beat out Tayson Hill for the top spot on the depth chart.

The 28-year-old Florida State product was off to a strong start before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 8. He completed 59 percent of his throws for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions across seven games.

His sizable decrease in interceptions was a promising sign after he threw a league-high 30 picks in 16 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, the last time he was a starter.

The Saints went 5-2 with Winston as the starter and 4-6 after his injury as Hill, Trevor Siemian and rookie Ian Book all made starts down the stretch.

Winston previously spent five years as the Bucs' starter after they selected him with the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He finished his Tampa tenure with 121 touchdowns, 88 interceptions and an 86.9 passer rating in 72 games (70 starts). He earned a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.

In September, the Alabama native said he was thankful for the opportunity to start again.

"It's just fun," Winston said. "It's a blessing. It's a blessing to have this opportunity to lead the pack, and I'm just grateful for it. It's been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I'm not taking anything for granted. I'm just blessed, and grateful."

Although there are always questions about how a player will bounce back after a major knee injury, Winston's play before last season's ACL tear was highly encouraging. After striking out on other quarterback options this offseason, New Orleans decided to bring him back into the fold for 2022.

Sticking with the Saints should give Winston an opportunity to remain a starter, though he may face a continued challenge from Hill as the team moves forward with new head coach Dennis Allen.