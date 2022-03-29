John Harbaugh, Ravens Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension Through 2025 NFL Season

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh have agreed to a three-year contract extension, team owner Steve Bisciotti announced Tuesday.

Harbaugh was entering the final year of a four-year deal that he signed in 2019. ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported Jan. 25 that Baltimore was expected to sign him to an extension. The coach is now under contract through 2025.

The 59-year-old Harbaugh has coached the Ravens for the past 14 seasons and led the team to a record of 148-96 (including playoffs). His lifetime winning percentage of .607 ranks fifth among active coaches with at least 90 games.

Harbaugh has led the Ravens to nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory following the 2012 regular season. He was named AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2019 and was the first coach in franchise history to earn the award. Harbaugh remains the third-longest-tenured coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots and Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens started the 2021 season 8-3 but lost their last six games to finish with an 8-9 record and fall short of the playoffs. It's just the second losing season the team had under Harbaugh, and it was largely thanks to injuries to key players. Eight of Baltimore's starters landed on season-ending injured reserve, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited to 12 games.

After retaining Harbaugh, the Ravens are likely hoping to sign Jackson to a new contract sooner rather than later. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday on Get Up that Baltimore is waiting for the signal-caller, who doesn't have a traditional agent, "to step up" to negotiate a deal.

The 2019 MVP is entering the fifth and final year on his rookie deal.