Bucs' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Leonard Fournette's 3-Year, $21M Contract

Bucs' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Leonard Fournette's 3-Year, $21M ContractMarch 22, 2022
Leonard Fournette is coming back for his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bucs have re-signed Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal that can be worth up to $24 million.
Tampa Bay isn't quite getting the entire band back together the way it did after winning the Super Bowl last year, but a lot of the offensive and defensive starters from the 2021 team are returning next season.
Buccaneers' Updated Depth Chart
QB: Tom Brady, Kyle Trask
RB: Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Kenjon Barner
WR1: Mike Evans, Breshad Perriman, Jaelon Darden, Codey McElroy
WR2: Chris Godwin, Cyril Grayson, Scott Miller, Vyncint Smith
WR3: Russell Gage, Tyler Johnson, Austin Watkins Jr., Travis Jonsen
TE: Cameron Brate
LT: Donovan Smith
LG: Aaron Stinnie, Nick Leverett, Sadarius Hutcherson
C: Ryan Jensen, Robert Hainsey
RG: Shaq Mason, John Molchon, Brandon Walton
RT: Tristan Wirfs, Jonathan Hubbard
DE: Willington Previlon
NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Kobe Smith
DE: Benning Potoa'e
OLB: Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill
ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt
ILB: Lavonte David, Grant Stuard
OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Elijah Ponder
CB: Carlton Davis, Dee Delaney, Rashard Robinson
CB: Jamel Dean, Ross Cockrell, Pierre Desir
SS: Logan Ryan, Mike Edwards, Troy Warner
FS: Antoine Winfield Jr., Chris Cooper
Special Teams: Bradley Pinion (P), Ryan Succop (K), Zach Triner (LS)
Depth chart via Ourlads.com
The Bucs' cap total on Spotrac hasn't been updated to account for Fournette's contract, but they had $14.7 million available before the reported agreement.
Fournette was at a crossroads after the 2019 season. The Jacksonville Jaguars declined his fifth-year option and released him in August 2020 when they were unable to find a trade partner.
The Buccaneers signed the former No. 4 overall draft pick out of LSU to a one-year contract one week before the start of the regular season. He wound up playing a significant role during the team's run to the Super Bowl.
Fournette racked up 448 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 82 touches in four playoff games. He led all Bucs players with 135 yards from scrimmage in the 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Tampa brought Fournette back on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. The 27-year-old had his most productive year with 1,266 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in 14 games to help the Bucs win the NFC South.
Pro Football Focus cited Fournette's ability in gap schemes as his best fit moving forward:
"Fournette rejuvenated his NFL career in Tampa Bay's duo-heavy rushing attack. He has been one of the best runners in gap schemes in the league this season, so it makes sense that he would look to join a team that utilizes a similar approach if he doesn't stay with the Buccaneers. Ideally, Fournette would rotate with someone who is better suited to take on the passing-down work that he's picked up over the past few years."
Fournette's return helps boost the Bucs' title chances after Brady returned for a 23rd season.
Fournette was one of Tampa's go-to players late last season after a rash of injuries took a toll on the roster. He has the size and power (6'0", 228 lbs) to handle a full workload if the Bucs want to ease the burden on their passing game in 2022.
With the NFC South undergoing significant changes, including Matt Ryan being traded to the Indianapolis Colts and Sean Payton leaving the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay looks to be one of the strongest on-paper favorites to win a division title next season.