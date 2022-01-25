Ron Torbert to Serve as Head Referee for Super Bowl 56

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will all be playing Sunday for the right to join referee Ron Torbert on the sport's biggest stage.

The NFL announced Torbert will be the head referee for Super Bowl 56 in Inglewood, California. The officiating crew will also include Bryan Neale, Derick Bowers, Carl Johnson, Rick Patterson, Keith Washington, Scott Helverson and Roddy Ames.

Bowers, Johnson, Patterson and Helverson have all officiated Super Bowls in the past.

According to Pro Football Reference, Torbert has officiated nine playoff games in his career, including the divisional round showdown between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers this season.

His crews called an average of 10 penalties for 89.18 yards per game this season, which were below the league average totals of 11.77 penalties for 101.41 yards per game.

While officiating has been a storyline at times during these playoffs, Torbert will surely hope to stay out of the spotlight and let the teams be the story during the Super Bowl.