Sean Payton Says He's Rooting Against Rams in NFC Title Game After LA's Week 18 Loss

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

The Los Angeles Rams will have a chance at redemption against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game after blowing a 14-point second-half lead to their division rivals in Week 18.

It turns out that game hurt the New Orleans Saints more than the Rams because it kept the NFC South club out of the playoffs and gave a wild-card spot to San Francisco.

"Our record was 9-8," former Saints head coach Sean Payton said, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, who noted there may have been some sarcasm involved. "We didn't get in the playoffs. We're rooting against the Rams because of that."

Making the playoffs also would have prolonged Payton's time with the Saints considering he is stepping away from the team.

He leaves the Saints after 15 years of coaching with a 152-89 record to go with one Super Bowl ring and one Coach of the Year.

And perhaps one grudge against the Rams.