Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: ESPN Guru Drops Updated Rankings After 1st Mock

Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: ESPN Guru Drops Updated Rankings After 1st MockJanuary 25, 2022
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson remains the top-ranked prospect on the latest big board from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.
Although Hutchinson retained the No. 1 ranking, which he also held on Kiper's big board in December, the longtime ESPN draft guru noted it'll be a "real battle" between the Wolverines standout and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux for the top spot between now and the first round on April 28.
Here's a look at Kiper's top five prospects at this stage of the process:
1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
3. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
5. Ikem Ekwonu, OT/G, NC State
