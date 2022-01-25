Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: ESPN Guru Drops Updated Rankings After 1st Mock

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson remains the top-ranked prospect on the latest big board from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Although Hutchinson retained the No. 1 ranking, which he also held on Kiper's big board in December, the longtime ESPN draft guru noted it'll be a "real battle" between the Wolverines standout and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux for the top spot between now and the first round on April 28.

Here's a look at Kiper's top five prospects at this stage of the process:

1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

3. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

5. Ikem Ekwonu, OT/G, NC State

