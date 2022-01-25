Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski Teases Return for 12th NFL Season on Twitter

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski said after Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams that he will take some time to make a decision on his future.

But on Monday, Gronkowski appears to be open to returning next season. He posted a thank-you message on Twitter and ended it with "Year 12???"

Los Angeles eliminated Tampa Bay from the playoffs on a last-second 30-yard field goal by Matt Gay as time expired. The Buccaneers had trailed 27-3 before mounting an impressive second-half comeback.

Gronkowski finished with four catches for 85 yards. He was in good spirits Monday and summed up his 11th season by writing, "What a ride it's been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed and memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too."

Gronkowski recorded 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. He missed time because of fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Still, his 89 targets ranked third on the team. It was his first time topping 800 receiving yards since the 2017 season with the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay will also be awaiting a decision from quarterback Tom Brady this offseason. The 44-year-old has been noncommittal about playing next season and will take some time to assess his future, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Gronkowski said Monday that his decision will not be tied to Brady's and he will focus on himself.

"I'm really going to basically do what's best for myself in terms of the football world," Gronkowski told reporters. "It's going to be a decision based upon of where I'm at in a couple weeks."