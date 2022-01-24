Broncos Rumors: Dan Quinn, Nathaniel Hackett, Kevin O'Connell Finalists for HC Job

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have reportedly narrowed their head coaching search to three candidates, per multiple reports: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

Denver is seeking to replace Vic Fangio, who was fired this offseason after going just 19-30 across three campaigns.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

