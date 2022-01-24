X

    Broncos Rumors: Dan Quinn, Nathaniel Hackett, Kevin O'Connell Finalists for HC Job

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2022

    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    The Denver Broncos have reportedly narrowed their head coaching search to three candidates, per multiple reports: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. 

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From NFL Now: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> are down to three finalists for their vacant HC job. <a href="https://t.co/nEyvYHeZfw">pic.twitter.com/nEyvYHeZfw</a>

    Denver is seeking to replace Vic Fangio, who was fired this offseason after going just 19-30 across three campaigns.

