Giants Rumors: Bills' Brian Daboll, Brian Flores, Patrick Graham to Interview for HC

The New York Giants have requested to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for a second time, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The team also plans to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and its current defensive coordinator Patrick Graham later in the week.

Daboll, 46, has spent the past four seasons as Buffalo's offensive coordinator, leading the team to back-to-back campaigns as a top-five offense in both yards and points. His scheme has helped Josh Allen become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and has played a major role in the team reaching the postseason in three straight years.

Before the Bills, he had stints as an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (2017). The Canada native has been part of the New England Patriots staff for 11 seasons in various roles.

Quinn, 51, spent the past season as Dallas' defensive coordinator, leading the team to a No. 7 finish in points allowed. He helped rookie Micah Parsons have a debut season for the ages (84 tackles, 13 sacks) while playing him in multiple roles, including off the edge.

He previously served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2015 to 2020, going 43-42 and leading the team to the playoffs twice, including a Super Bowl appearance in the 2016 season.

The New Jersey native also served as the defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators (2011-12) and Seattle Seahawks (2013-14).

Flores, 40, spent the 2019-21 seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, going 24-25 without any playoff appearances. He previously spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots (2004-18), holding multiple roles on the coaching staff.

Finally, the 43-year-old Graham spent the past two seasons as the Giants defensive coordinator. The Giants were ninth in points allowed in 2020 and 12th in yards allowed, though those numbers ballooned to 23rd and 21st, respectively, this past season.

He also served as the Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2019.

Whoever gets the job will be taking the reins of a franchise in disarray. The Giants haven't had a winning season since 2016 and just one playoff berth since 2012. For a team that won two titles in the Tom Coughlin era, the results since his departure have been well below standard.