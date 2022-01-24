Karim Benzema's Home Burglarized During Real Madrid's Match vs. Elche

David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Spanish police are investigating the burglary of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema's home that took place during Sunday's match against Elche.

Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez of ESPN reported the burglary took place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET, which was at the same time Benzema was in action in the 2-2 draw.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

