ASU HC Bobby Hurley, Guard Jay Heath Suspended for Confronting Official After Loss

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley and guard Jay Heath were suspended for Monday's game against USC for their actions toward an official after Saturday's 79-76 loss to Stanford.

"The actions of the head coach and student-athletes were in clear violation of the conference's standards of conduct and will not be tolerated," Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement. "The Pac-12 and its membership has established regulations requiring all institutional personnel, especially head coaches, to conduct themselves in a sporting manner, and those involved in this situation failed to meet those standards."

Hurley and Heath both verbally confronted an official who was exiting the court. That came after Stanford's Brandon Angel got sent to the free-throw line and drained all three of his shots with 1.1 seconds remaining to give Stanford a one-possession victory.

Stanford shot 41 free throws to Arizona State's nine, and the Sun Devils were called for 29 fouls overall.

Hurley, who received a technical early in the second half, was also fined $20,000 for his actions. Forward Jalen Graham received a public reprimand but was not suspended.

Heath, in his first year at Arizona State after transferring from Boston College, is averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season.

Arizona State has dropped four of its last five games and is sitting at 6-10 on the season. Hurley, in his seventh season with the Sun Devils, has not led his team to the NCAA tournament since 2018-19 and could be facing the pressure of an increasingly hot seat. Going on the road against No. 16 USC without their head coach and a starting guard will be a challenge.

Each of Arizona State's next four games comes against ranked opponents (at USC, at No. 3 Arizona, vs. USC, vs. No. 9 UCLA). Hurley and Heath will return for Saturday's game at Arizona.