Video: Stefon Diggs Tackles Fan Who Ran onto Field During Bills-Chiefs Playoff Game

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs tackled a fan who ran onto the Arrowhead Stadium field in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' 42-36 AFC Divisional Round overtime win on Sunday.

The fan rushed the field during the two-minute warning prior to the Bills' 4th-and-13 play from the Chiefs' 27-yard line.

The moment didn't faze the Bills, as quarterback Josh Allen threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis to give Buffalo a 27-26 lead.

Diggs then toe-tapped in the back of the end zone to catch a two-point conversion toss for a 29-26 edge.

Chaos ensued down the stretch, with both teams trading touchdowns before Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker knocked home a 49-yard field goal to the tie game at 36 as time expired.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes then sent his team to its fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game after capping the opening overtime drive with an eight-yard TD toss to tight end Travis Kelce.