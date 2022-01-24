Report: Courtney Williams Expected to Sign Sun Contract After Exit from Dream

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Courtney Williams is reportedly nearing a return to the Connecticut Sun.

Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Sunday that Williams is "expected to finalize a deal" to head back to Connecticut, where she played from 2016-2019 and served an instrumental role on the 2019 WNBA Finals team.

Williams played her last two seasons with the Atlanta Dream, capped by a 2021 All-Star season that saw her average 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. She became an unrestricted free agent after the season.

In October of last year, a video surfaced of Williams and teammate Crystal Bradford's involvement in a May 2021 fight outside a food truck near an Atlanta-area club.

Per Meredith Cash of Business Insider, the situation got heated "when someone commented on Williams' then-girlfriend," YouTube personality Glamazontay.

Marcus Crenshaw of The Fam Sports Agency, who represents both players, said in an interview with Khristina Williams (h/t Mechelle Voepel of ESPN) that the Dream were not interested in re-signing either player.

However, he also said that Atlanta knew about the fight in May and did not discipline either player.

The WNBA did discipline both players for the fight plus health-and-safety protocol violations: Williams got a two-game suspension, and Bradford will be suspended for one. Both players will serve their suspension next season.

Williams' first stint in Connecticut ended after the Sun traded Williams to the Dream in a three-team deal in Feb. 2020 that also included the Phoenix Mercury.

Connecticut head coach and general manager Curt Miller said that Williams wanted a trade, while the guard took to Instagram to say that she did not want to leave town.

Williams is now back in Connecticut, though, as she looks to help a team that finished first in the WNBA standings with a 26-6 record but fell to the eventual champion Chicago Sky in the semifinals.