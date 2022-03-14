Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers Agree to Reported $39M Contract After Tom Brady's Return

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed center Ryan Jensen to a three-year contract worth $39 million, according to agent Mike McCartney and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This news comes hours after quarterback Tom Brady ended his short-lived retirement:

Jensen addressed both his and Brady's decisions via Twitter:

The 30-year-old Jensen has spent the past four seasons in Tampa Bay and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2021. He has never missed a regular-season game during his tenure with the Buccaneers and has a streak of 81 consecutive starts dating back to his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore selected Jensen in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He was released in August 2014 but immediately signed with the Ravens practice squad. He earned a promotion to the active roster that December and worked his way into becoming a full-time starter during the 2017 season.

The Bucs made Jensen the highest-paid center in the NFL when they signed him to a four-year, $42 million deal with $22 million guaranteed prior to the 2018 season. He was Tampa Bay's center for its Super Bowl LV victory.

Last season, the CSU-Pueblo product anchored an offensive line that allowed just 23 sacks in 17 games.

By re-signing Jensen, the Buccaneers have solidified their offensive line for years to come.