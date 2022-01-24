Winter X Games 2022: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The 2022 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, brought a return of fans and plenty of memorable tricks and performances.

Here is a look at the full results of competitions that started Friday and ran through Sunday's Men's Ski SuperPipe.

The results are courtesy of the X Games' official website.

Friday, Jan. 21

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

1. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

2. Jamie Anderson

3. Laurie Blouin

Women's Ski Big Air

1. Tess Ledeux, 94.00

2. Megan Oldham, 89.00

3. Olivia Asselin, 72.00

Snowboard Knuckle Huck

1. Marcus Kleveland

2. Fridtjof Sæther Tischendorf

3. Dusty Henricksen

Women's Ski SuperPipe

1. Kelly Sildaru

2. Brita Sigourney

3. Hanna Faulhaber

Men's Snowboard SuperPipe

1. Scotty James

2. Ayumu Hirano

3. Kaishu Hirano

Saturday, Jan. 22

Women's Ski Slopestyle

1. Tess Ledeux

2. Mathilde Gremaud

3. Megan Oldham

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

1. Mark McMorris

2. Marcus Kleveland

3. Sven Thorgren

Women's Snowboard Big Air

1. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, 85.00

2. Jamie Anderson, 82.00

3. Miyabi Onitsuka, 78.00

Women's Snowboard SuperPipe

1. Sena Tomita

2. Queralt Castellet

3. Haruna Matsumoto

Men's Ski Big Air

1. Alex Hall, 94.00

2. Mac Forehand, 92.00

3. Teal Harle, 91.00

Men's Snowboard Big Air

1. Marcus Kleveland, 82.00

2. Max Parrot, 81.00

3. Rene Rinnekangas, 80.00

Sunday, Jan. 23

Men's Ski Slopestyle

1. Andri Ragettli

2. Max Moffatt

3. Alex Hall

Ski Knuckle Huck

1. Quinn Wolferman

2. Jake Mageau

3. Alex Hall

Men's Ski SuperPipe

1. Nico Porteous

2. Aaron Blunck

3. David Wise

It didn't take long for the drama to start at Buttermilk Mountain.

The Men's Snowboard SuperPipe is always one of the headline events, and Scotty James went head-to-head with Ayumu Hirano. While Hirano narrowly earned the gold over James the last time he competed in the X Games in 2018, it was James' time to shine on his way to a fourth X Games gold medal.

Elsewhere, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was brilliant on her way to gold in the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle. ESPN's Grace Coryell suggested she unleashed "arguably the best Women's Snowboard Slopestyle run in contest history—Cab 270 on the down bar, a switch boardslide pretzel out, frontside bluntslide 450 out, switch backside 900 Indy, frontside double cork 1080 melon and backside double cork 1080 Weddle grab."

She wasn't the only one who dazzled, as Tess Ledeux became the first woman to land a double cork 1620 in competition as the Women's Ski Big Air winner, and Kelly Sildaru captured gold in the Women's Ski SuperPipe to win her 10th X Games medal and break a tie with Shaun White and Nyjah Huston for the most as a teenager.

That was just the beginning thanks to more record showings during Saturday's competition.

Coryell broke down the history that happened during the X Games' second day:

Ledeux became the first woman to win gold in Ski Big Air and Ski Slopestyle.

Mark McMorris won the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle and moved into a tie for fifth with 12 X Games medals.

Sadowski-Synnott won the Women's Snowboard Big Air, but Jamie Anderson's silver meant she was tied with McMorris for the most Winter X Games medals.

Sena Tomita became the first Japanese gold medalist in Women's Snowboard SuperPipe.

Marcus Kleveland won two medals in one day when he took home silver in the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle and gold in the Men's Snowboard Big Air.

Sunday was a big day for men's skiing, and Switzerland's Andri Ragettli held off challenges from Canada's Max Moffatt and the United States' Alex Hall.

Hall also took bronze in the Men's Ski Knuckle Huck behind Quinn Wolferman and Jake Mageau before the grand finale of the Men's Ski SuperPipe. Nico Porteous closed the festivities with a brilliant showing in that final event.

It fittingly came down to the final run, but the defending champion was able to outlast Aaron Blunck for the second straight year in dramatic fashion.