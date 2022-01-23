Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Win to Advance to Quarterfinals

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

Rafael Nadal's straight-set victory over Adrian Mannarino highlighted the results from Day 7 at the 2022 Australian Open.

Their fourth-round match was highlighted by a first-set tiebreak that featured 30 points between the two players before Nadal was able to put it away. He cruised through the next two sets, only dropping a total of four games.

The entire match took 2 hours, 40 minutes to complete, with the first set taking up 82 minutes alone. Nadal had 16 aces in the match, with seven of them coming in the opening set.

Saturday's win moves Nadal into the quarterfinals for the sixth straight year. The Spanish superstar lost to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 quarterfinal.

Here are the notable results from the fourth round at the Australian Open.

Men's Singles

No. 6 Rafael Nadal def. Adrian Mannarino, 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-4

No. 14 Denis Shapovalov def. No. 3 Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3

No. 17 Gael Monfils def. Miomir Kecmanovic, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Women's Singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Amanda Anisimova, 6-4, 6-3

No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova def. No. 24 Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-2

Madison Keys def. No. 8 Paula Badosa, 6-3, 6-1

No. 21 Jessica Pegula def. No. 5 Maria Sakkari, 7-6 (0), 6-3

Nadal will take on No. 14 Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinal after the 22-year-old upset Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Saturday.

Shapovalov did a fantastic job of containing Zverev's big serve. The 24-year-old German came into the match averaging 14.7 aces in the first three rounds of the tournament, but he only had three in the fourth round combined with eight double-faults.

Zverev had not dropped a set in his previous three matches, though he did have a close call with two tiebreaks in the first round against Daniel Altmaier. This marks his first time not reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals since 2019 when he was also knocked out in the fourth round.

Saturday's win sent Shapovalov into the fourth round of this tournament for the first time in his career. Nadal has won four of five head-to-head meetings between the two, including the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome last May.

On the women's side of the bracket, No. 1 Ashleigh Barty continues to steamroll the competition as she chases her first Australian Open title. The 25-year-old needed just 74 minutes to finish a 6-4, 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova.

Barty had seven aces, won all six of her net-point chances and converted four of 11 break points. She has yet to drop a set in the tournament. Anisimova became the first person in the tournament to win four games in a single set against her through four matches.

Jessica Pegula will look to slow down Barty's momentum. The American continued her career-best run at the Australian Open with an upset win over No. 5 Maria Sakkari in the fourth round.

Since dropping her first set in the opening round against Anhelina Kalinina, Pegula has won eight straight sets to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The biggest upset of the day saw Madison Keys send No. 8 Paula Badosa home with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. The American has now defeated two of the top 11 seeds in the tournament. The 26-year-old beat No. 11 Sofia Kenin in the first round.

Badosa was her own worst enemy in the loss. She committed 10 double-faults and had 20 unforced errors.

Keys is in the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. She will have to pull off another upset to keep this run going when she takes on No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova on Monday.