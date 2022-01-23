Matt LaFleur Says Packers' Error on 49ers' Game-Winning Field Goal 'Can't Happen'

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took responsibility for his team's special teams blunder at the end of Saturday's 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round.

Speaking to reporters after the game, LaFleur said it "can't happen" in reference to the Packers only having 10 players on the field for Robbie Gould's game-winning, 45-yard field goal.

"It's unacceptable," LaFleur added. "Again, that's on me."

