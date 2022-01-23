Tom Brady Reportedly Undecided on Potential Return to Buccaneers for 2022 Season

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

There's a chance that Sunday could be the final game of Tom Brady's historic NFL career.

Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter, people close to Brady and within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization "all recognize the star quarterback remains non-committal to playing beyond this season."

Darlington and Schefter added Brady could decide to return in 2022, but it is "far from a given" at this point.

There has been growing speculation that this could be Brady's final season.

One source told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports there "is a sense among some guys in the locker room" that this will be the end for Brady.

La Canfora did note that Brady hasn't indicated one way or another to any of his teammates or coaches what his future plans are.

Brady told USA Today's Jori Epstein prior to the start of this season that he's targeted 45 as the age when he might retire:

"I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract. I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough."

Brady will turn 45 on Aug. 3, but there is no indication his age is having any impact on his performance. The seven-time Super Bowl champion led the league in completions (485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) during the regular season.

The Buccaneers signed Brady to a contract extension in March that ties him to the club through the 2022 season. He led them to a victory in Super Bowl LV last season and their first division title in 14 years this season.

Brady and the Bucs will host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.