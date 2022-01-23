Aaron Rodgers: 'I'm Gonna Take Some Time' Before Making Decision on Packers Future

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered some insight to reporters on his future after his team lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision—obviously before free agency.”

Rodgers has one year left on his contract before becoming a free agent in 2023.

The Packers have a lot of players coming up on free agency this year, though, including superstar wideout Davante Adams, wide receiver Allen Lazard, cornerback Rasul Douglas and more.

The Packers find themselves in a precarious cap position right now, so some tough decisions have to be made.

Regarding the team's future because of the cap and how it may affect his decision, Rodgers said he has no interest in being part of a rebuild:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear postgame that he wants Rodgers to return:

Rodgers, 38, is the clear favorite to win his fourth NFL MVP award after completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 37 touchdowns (four interceptions) last regular season.

The Packers went 13-4 and earned the NFC's No. 1 seed under Rodgers' leadership before their one-and-done playoff appearance.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.